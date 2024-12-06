Chinese Fishing Vessel Seized Off Puntland

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR ATALANTA) has been closely tracking a Chinese fishing vessel, which was reportedly seized off the coast of Puntland, Somalia, following a warning from the Puntland Maritime Police Force. The vessel has remained within Somali territorial waters since the incident took place.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA reports that the vessel is now under the control of suspected pirates, some of whom are armed with AK-47 rifles and machine guns. The crew aboard the fishing vessel consists of up to 18 people, but no injuries have been reported. The incident is under investigation and has been categorized as “Armed Robbery at Sea.”

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA has been in ongoing communication with Somali and Chinese officials, as well as with the European Union Delegation to Somalia. The operation continues to monitor the situation carefully, ensuring the security of maritime activities in the area.

Additionally, the EU NAVFOR Operation is advising merchant ships and other vulnerable vessels to enroll in the Maritime Security Coordinating Committee’s Voluntary Registration Scheme (VRS) to strengthen security measures against piracy and other maritime risks.