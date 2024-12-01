Hassan Idow Muhumed Kobac, an influential figure in Somalia, is working hard to shape the country’s future and improve the lives of its people with his drive, compassion, and clear vision.

Kobac, known for his work with the Hassan Kobac Foundation, is more than just a businessman. He’s a philanthropist and a senator with a dedication to improving the lives of ordinary Somalis—both through his charity and his work in politics.

Over the years, his charity efforts have delivered what was needed most for thousands of families affected by drought, floods, and conflict in the south and central regions. The Kobac Foundation has also supported education, providing scholarships and programs for communities in need.

One of Kobac’s key efforts is addressing Somalia’s ongoing water crisis. With clean water still a major challenge, he has funded the building of boreholes and water points, providing families with essential access to water and transforming entire communities.

Kobac is also a well-known real estate developer in Mogadishu. His properties not only contribute to the city’s growth but also serve as shelters for orphans and displaced families, reflecting his deep commitment to social responsibility. Despite helping those in need, his business ventures created jobs and boosted the local economy.

Kobac, a senator, plays a key role in shaping policies to address the country’s needs. Known for his collaborative approach, he works with security forces and agencies to promote stability, focusing on security, infrastructure, and economic development.

Kobac has also made an impact on Somalia’s gum resin industry through his company, Hassan Kobac Frankincense & Myrrh. Modernizing this sector while he ensured local communities’ benefit, blending tradition with innovation to promote growth without harming the environment.

Kobac’s future plans focus on revitalizing Somalia’s agriculture and livestock sectors, bringing in modern techniques and creating opportunities for young people. His goal isn’t just economic growth but empowering the next generation with the skills they need to thrive.

However, at the core of Kobac’s work is a simple mission: to improve the lives of those in need. His impact goes beyond buildings and policies, seen in the clean water, education, and opportunities he’s provided, proving that one person’s vision can make a lasting difference.