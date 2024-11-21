Finland Halts Humanitarian Aid to Somalia Over Repatriation Dispute

Finland has announced that it will suspend all humanitarian aid to Somalia following Somalia’s refusal to accept the return of Somali citizens from Finland. This decision marks a significant shift in Finland’s aid policy, which traditionally distinguished between development cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

The announcement was made by Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, who emphasized that the Somali government’s refusal to repatriate its citizens violates Finland’s expectations regarding international cooperation. Tavio highlighted that Finland’s aid policies are based on mutual agreements and the expectation that recipient countries adhere to international standards, including accepting their own citizens when requested.

According to the Finnish government, the suspension of humanitarian aid aims to pressure Somalia into complying with repatriation agreements. It also aligns with Finland’s broader foreign policy, which conditions aid on a country’s willingness to cooperate on migration and other critical international matters.

The decision has raised concerns among humanitarian organizations, as Finland’s assistance has been a crucial lifeline for many vulnerable communities in Somalia, especially those affected by drought, conflict, and food insecurity.

The Finnish government has stated that the suspension will remain in effect until Somalia shows a willingness to accept the return of its nationals and demonstrates commitment to international cooperation standards.

SBC News Desk