Jubaland Leadership Vote Sparks Political Tensions in Somalia

The re-election of Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) as President of Jubaland on November 25, 2024, in Kismayo has heightened tensions between Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia. The Federal Government views the election as unconstitutional, arguing it violates national laws and the provisional constitution, which Parliament recently amended.

Ahmed Madobe, who will serve another five-year term, reaffirmed his departure from the recent National Consultative Forum held in Mogadishu, signaling deepening political rifts.

Meanwhile, Federal Government troops, including the Turkish-trained Gorgor forces, have been deployed to the Raaskambooni area in Jubaland. This move follows the withdrawal of AMISOM forces from the region, raising concerns over a potential escalation. Federal authorities justify this deployment as a security measure, but Ahmed Madobe deems it an act of aggression, holding the government responsible for any resulting instability.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who hails from Jubaland, is also accused by Ahmed Madobe of supporting the Federal Government’s actions against Jubaland’s autonomy.

In an emergency cabinet meeting, Somalia’s Federal Government declared Ahmed Madobe’s re-election invalid and instructed the Attorney General to file a case with the Supreme Court. While the government has not disclosed its next steps, the situation in Jubaland remains volatile.

Adding another layer to the dispute, Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and other opposition leaders have congratulated Ahmed Madobe on his re-election, further deepening the divide between the Federal Government and regional states.

The unfolding crisis underscores the fragility of Somalia’s federal system as political and military confrontations intensify.

