Senator Gaagaab’s Body Laid to Rest in Galkayo

The body of Senator Maxamed Cali Yuusuf Gaagaab was laid to rest today in Galkayo, the capital of Mudug region. The late senator, who was a member of Somalia’s Upper House, passed away on December 3 in Turkey while undergoing medical treatment.

This morning, his body was transported by air from Turkey to Mogadishu, where a Janaza prayer was held in his honor, attended by senior government officials and members of the public. Following the prayer, the body was flown to Galkayo for burial.

Senator Gaagaab, who had a prominent role in Somalia’s Federal Parliament, leaves behind a legacy of public service. His passing marks a significant loss to the Somali political landscape.

