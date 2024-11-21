Jubaland Parliament Chooses New Leaders Amid Federal Dispute

Members of the Jubaland Parliament elected new parliamentary leadership today, amid ongoing political tensions between Jubaland and the Federal Government. The election took place at a time when both sides remain divided over the legitimacy of the electoral process and the governance of Jubaland.

The following individuals were elected to the leadership positions:

Abdi Mohamed Abdirahman was chosen as the Speaker of the Jubaland Parliament, with 65 votes.

Hirad Ismail Mohamed won the position of First Deputy Speaker, securing 56 votes.

Abdi Baley Hussein was elected as the Second Deputy Speaker of the Jubaland Parliament, receiving 51 votes.

The Federal Government has advocated for a nationwide one-person, one-vote election and has called for a postponement of regional elections to facilitate a unified process. However, Jubaland has rejected this proposal, while Puntland has previously expressed opposition to the Federal Government’s approach to governance and constitutional amendments.

The international community, particularly UNSOM, has issued a statement regarding the situation in Jubaland. They have urged all parties to resolve their disputes through dialogue, and called on Jubaland to return to the National Consultative Council (NCC) talks, which it previously left.

This election has once again highlighted Somalia’s political tensions, as part of the ongoing power struggle between regional administrations and the Federal Government. The international community remains concerned about Somalia’s political future, with a focus on resolving the persistent conflicts that continue to challenge the country’s electoral processes and governance.

SBC News Desk