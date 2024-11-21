Jubaland Rejects Election Delay as Tensions with Central Government Escalate

Jubaland is preparing to hold its local elections for parliament and president, despite a disagreement with Somalia’s central government over the election process. Jubaland pulled out of the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting after Somalia’s President, who led the talks, suggested delaying regional elections by a year to allow for simultaneous nationwide voting. But President Ahmed Madobe walked out, insisting that Jubaland has the right to manage its own elections.

Tensions are now at their highest. The international community has urged Jubaland to return to the NCC talks before the elections, but the call has not changed Jubaland’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Somalia has already cut ties with Puntland, repeating the strained relationship seen during former President Farmaajo’s time when the two regions clashed over previous elections.

