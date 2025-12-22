National Communications Authority and Mogadishu University Host the Third National Cybersecurity Forum in Mogadishu

The Third National Cybersecurity Forum officially opened today in Mogadishu, jointly organized by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mogadishu University. The two-day forum, under the theme “Promoting Digital Security in Somalia,” brings together senior government officials, policymakers, cybersecurity experts, representatives from telecom operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), financial institutions, academia, and civil society organizations.

The forum, held annually as a national platform, aims to strengthen Somalia’s digital security ecosystem, foster collaboration between the public and private sectors, and promote a shared sense of responsibility for cybersecurity. This year’s focus underscores the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding and supporting Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and the critical need for up-to-date regulatory, policy, and institutional frameworks to address growing risks in cyberspace.

Speaking at the opening of the Forum, the President of Mogadishu University, Dr Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal, welcomed participants and highlighted the need for collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector. He also commended the partnership between Mogadishu University and the National Communications Authority in jointly hosting the Forum.

In his welcoming remarks, the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, underscored that cybersecurity is a foundational pillar of Somalia’s digital transformation agenda. He emphasized that addressing cyber threats requires close coordination among government institutions, academia, and the private sector. The Director General reaffirmed NCA’s commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks and technical capacities to safeguard national communications infrastructure and digital services.

The Minister of Communications and Technology of Somalia, H.E. MP Mohamed Hassan Mohamed (Soomaali), formally opened the forum and emphasized that cybersecurity is a national priority. He highlighted its direct impact on governance, economic growth, and public trust in digital services. The Minister outlined the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop and enforce cybersecurity laws and policies to safeguard critical information and essential services, and noted that the Cybersecurity Law is currently under parliamentary consideration.

Over the course of the two days, the Forum will feature keynote addresses, expert presentations, panel discussions, academic research papers, and tabletop exercises focusing on cybersecurity governance, public–private partnerships, national awareness, and coordinated incident response. These sessions are expected to generate practical recommendations to strengthen Somalia’s national cybersecurity posture further.

The Third National Cybersecurity Forum marks an important milestone in Somalia’s efforts to build resilient digital security frameworks and safeguard its digital public infrastructure, reinforcing the country’s commitment to a secure, trusted, and inclusive digital future.