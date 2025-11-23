Independence House Releases Groundbreaking Study on Urban Mobility and Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities in Mogadishu

Independence House has released a new study exposing the severe mobility and accessibility barriers facing Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in Mogadishu. The report, “Inclusive Urban Mobility in Fragile Contexts: Assessing Mobility and Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities in Mogadishu,” highlights how systemic, infrastructural, and social barriers continue to exclude people with disabilities from public life in the capital.

Drawing on surveys, focus group discussions, key informant interviews, and field observations, the study reveals that most public spaces, buildings, and transport services in Mogadishu remain inaccessible.

Key findings include:

– 86% of respondents reported structural barriers that limit mobility and access.

– 79% said bus stops and boarding points are inaccessible.

– 95% noted that public transport vehicles lack space for wheelchairs or assistive devices.

– 88% said their neighbourhoods do not have wheelchair-friendly pavements.

– 93% reported no tactile paving or audible signals for visually impaired pedestrians.

The report links these challenges to weak enforcement of disability-related policies, limited resources, lack of disability-sensitive urban planning, and low public awareness. Although Somalia has adopted the National Disability Strategy (2025–2029) and enacted legislation promoting inclusion, the study notes that implementation has lagged.

“Mobility is a basic right, yet for many Somalis living with disability, it remains out of reach,” said Independence House. “Mogadishu’s rapid expansion should not leave behind the 11 percent of citizens living with disabilities.”

Recommendations in the report call for improvements in infrastructure, community awareness, policy enforcement, and integration of disability concerns into all development and urban planning processes.

For inquiries:

Email: info@independencehouse.so