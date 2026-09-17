Jaabir Isse: Leadership and Professionalism in Somali Media

The Somali media industry has continued to grow with the emergence of professionals dedicated to television, journalism, and digital storytelling. Among these professionals is Jaabir Isse, the Director of Sahal Cable TV.

Jaabir’s work focuses on television broadcasting and media management. In his position, he contributes to the development of programs and media content designed to inform, educate, and engage audiences.

His role at Sahal Cable TV places him within Somalia’s growing broadcasting sector, where professional media leadership and quality content continue to play an important role in connecting communities and sharing information.

Through his ongoing work, Jaabir Isse contributes to the development of Somali broadcasting and the wider media landscape.

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