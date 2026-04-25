Parasites Are in Somalia’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Diseases! (Interview with Dr. Jalaluddi

World Parasites Day: Parasites pose a danger to the community and are among the top ten most threatening diseases in Somalia. An interview with the Director of the Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Jalaluddin. Maalinta Duumada Adduunka: Duumada ayaa halis ku ah bulshada, laguna daray tobanka cudur ee ugu halista badan ee Soomaaliya. Wareysi lala yeeshay Agaasimaha Hay’adda Caymiska Caafimaadka, Dr. Jalaaludiin.