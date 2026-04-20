73 Girls Get Free University Education in Dhusamareb & Guriceel”

“In Dhusamareb and Guriceel, 73 girls have received free university education provided by the Ministry of Education of Somalia. In total, this opportunity is intended for 300 girls across the regions of the country.” Dhusamareb iyo Guriceel, 73 gabdhood ayaa helay waxbarasho jaamacadeed oo bilaash ah oo ay bixisay Wasaaradda Waxbarashada Soomaaliya. Guud ahaan, fursaddan waxaa loogu talagalay 300 gabdhood oo gobollada dalka ku kala sugan.#GirlsEducation#WomenEmpowerment
SBC is non Governmental media group (Radio, Television and Internet, SBC was established in June 2001 and its first FM Radio established in Puntland/North Eastern Somalia region.