73 Girls Get Free University Education in Dhusamareb & Guriceel”

“In Dhusamareb and Guriceel, 73 girls have received free university education provided by the Ministry of Education of Somalia. In total, this opportunity is intended for 300 girls across the regions of the country.” Dhusamareb iyo Guriceel, 73 gabdhood ayaa helay waxbarasho jaamacadeed oo bilaash ah oo ay bixisay Wasaaradda Waxbarashada Soomaaliya. Guud ahaan, fursaddan waxaa loogu talagalay 300 gabdhood oo gobollada dalka ku kala sugan.#GirlsEducation#WomenEmpowerment