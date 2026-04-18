Galmudug oo Bilowday Dagaal ka dhan ah Gudniinka Fircooniga ah – Wacyigelin Degdeg ah

Wasaaradda Haweenka Galmudug ayaa bilowday wacyigelin ku saabsan joojinta gudniinka fircooniga ah, si loo dhaqan geliyo sharciga gudniinka ka dhanka ah ee la ansixiyay. The Ministry of Women of Galmudug has launched an awareness campaign on stopping pharaonic circumcision (Female Genital Mutilation – FGM), to implement the anti-FGM law that was approved.

Related News

SBC Radio Live

Facebook Feed

SBC is non Governmental media group (Radio, Television and Internet, SBC was established in June 2001 and its first FM Radio established in Puntland/North Eastern Somalia region.

Quick Links

Contact Info

  • Address: SBC Building Airport Road, Bossaso, Puntland, Somalia
  • info@allsbc.com
  • Office Phone: +2525-824012/824600
  • Mobile:+252-90-799628/+252-90759628

Download Our APP

Follow Us

Copyright © 2001 - 2023 Somali Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) All Rights Reserved.

Site Designed by ILEYS INC.