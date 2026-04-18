Galmudug oo Bilowday Dagaal ka dhan ah Gudniinka Fircooniga ah – Wacyigelin Degdeg ah

Wasaaradda Haweenka Galmudug ayaa bilowday wacyigelin ku saabsan joojinta gudniinka fircooniga ah, si loo dhaqan geliyo sharciga gudniinka ka dhanka ah ee la ansixiyay. The Ministry of Women of Galmudug has launched an awareness campaign on stopping pharaonic circumcision (Female Genital Mutilation – FGM), to implement the anti-FGM law that was approved.