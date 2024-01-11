UN Confirms Al-Shabaab Seizes Helicopter in Galmudug, Somalia

The United Nations (UN) has confirmed an aviation incident involving a UN-contracted helicopter in Galmudug, Somalia. The helicopter was conducting an air medical evacuation, and efforts are underway to gather precise details about the incident.

Safety measures are being swiftly implemented to ensure the well-being of all individuals involved. Trained personnel and necessary resources have been deployed to provide immediate assistance and support. The UN is fully dedicated to standing by the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time.

As the UN continues its information collection, regular updates will be shared with the public to maintain transparency and accountability. The organization is working diligently to provide accurate and verified information about the incident.

The UN is prepared to take all necessary actions to address the situation and prevent any further harm. Our thoughts and utmost priority are with those affected, as we strive to ensure their well-being.

SBC News Desk 

Related News

Facebook Feed

Twitter Feed

SBC is non Governmental media group (Radio, Television and Internet, SBC was established in June 2001 and its first FM Radio established in Puntland/North Eastern Somalia region.

Quick Links

Contact Info

  • Address: SBC Building Airport Road, Bossaso, Puntland, Somalia
  • info@allsbc.com
  • Office Phone: +2525-824012/824600
  • Mobile:+252-90-799628/+252-90759628

Download Our APP

Follow Us

Copyright © 2001 - 2023 Somali Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) All Rights Reserved.

Site Designed by ILEYS INC.