UN Aircraft Taken by Al-Shabab Militants

Islamist group al-Shabab has seized a United Nations helicopter in central Somalia, capturing approximately eight passengers and crew, according to local sources reported by the BBC.

The helicopter landed in a place controlled by al-Shabab, and there are different stories about it. Some say it was an emergency landing, while others think it might have been a mistake.

Al-Shabab is linked to al-Qaeda and has control over big parts of southern and central Somalia. They’ve been causing trouble for almost 20 years now.

The person in charge of security in the Galmudug region, Mohamed Abdi Adan, confirmed that al-Shabab took the helicopter. There were foreigners and two locals on board, along with important medical supplies. The plan was to help injured soldiers in the Galgudud region.

The helicopter was heading to Wisil town, close to where the government is fighting against al-Shabab. The UN hasn’t said anything official about it yet.

Recently, the Somali government has been trying extra hard to fight against al-Shabab, who’s connected to al-Qaeda. The situation is still changing, and we’re waiting for more news as things happen.

