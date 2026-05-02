Somalia Revives the Table Tennis Tournament After Decades of Decline.

Sports are a form of social integration, offering young people an alternative to harmful behaviours such as drug abuse, tribalism and other negative influences.

Table tennis was first introduced in Somalia in 1972, during the Kacaanka (Revolutionary) era, when both boys and girls took part and achieved different successes. After the collapse of the state, a number of men stood up to revive the sport, giving many young people – who had never seen table tennis before – the opportunity to play. In total, 29 friendly matches were organised.

On 24 August this year, a tournament was held at Yaasiin Cartan Secondary School in Mogadishu, bringing together five teams of both boys and girls. The competition ran for six days and concluded with the awarding of trophies and medals.

Siciid Ahmed, the headteacher of Yaasiin Cartan Secondary School, said his students were thrilled to discover the game:

“We didn’t have much knowledge of this sport, but when we introduced it to the students, they were overjoyed. The Somali Table Tennis Federation supported us, and the students were one hundred percent ready. I am very pleased that we were able to take part this year.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ali, chairman of the Somali Table Tennis Federation, explained that the game first arrived in Somalia in 1972 when a teacher who had been sent abroad returned and introduced it to the country. He added that the federation has since managed to bring in new tables and establish facilities in Mogadishu, Baidoa and Kismayo.

Young players who won awards in the competition also expressed their passion for the sport:

“This is our game, and we love it. We want to continue playing and achieving more victories. Compared to other sports, table tennis is more exciting – time passes so quickly when you are at the table.”

Table tennis is considered an accessible and inclusive sport, one that can be played by both children and older people. Once again, it is helping to bring Somali society together through sport.