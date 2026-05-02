Displaced Families Pool One Dollar Each to Buy an Ambulance.

More than 764 displaced and impoverished families live in the Da’ and Danyar camp on the outskirts of Garasbaleey district, Mogadishu. The camp was established in 2018. These families, uprooted by conflict, drought, and the effects of climate change, have been displaced for seven years or more.

The group collectively raised funds to purchase an ambulance to assist sick people and pregnant women, and to facilitate transport to healthcare centres, as they are far from the city and medical services. The ambulance has played a crucial role in saving lives at a time when no formal ambulance services were available in the area.

The ambulance operated for more than four years, during which it served over 20 people, transporting them to health facilities. However, it now faces a new challenge: a technical fault in the engine, which prevents it from fully serving the community in need.

Ali Diinle is the chairman of the Da’ and Danyar camp and a father of 20 children. He fled from the Lower Shabelle region in 1980 due to drought. He explained how the idea came about in response to the challenges they faced:

“This idea came to me one night when a girl went into labour. We searched for an ambulance but could not find one. We tried a bajaj, but it did not work, and no car was available. Later that night, while walking her to the MCH, she gave birth along the way and was at risk of dying. That’s when we decided to buy an ambulance. I gathered the community, consulted with them, and we made the decision together.”

They purchased the ambulance for a total of $1,200. Each person contributed $1. 164 people in the camp could not afford the contribution, so I personally covered the remaining $600. It took two weeks to raise the money. The ambulance helped transport several sick individuals, including children with diarrhoea, pregnant mothers, and the elderly.

The current problem is that the ambulance has a technical issue with the engine and will not start. Due to financial hardship, I do not have the money to repair it, but we hope to manage it.”

Muniiro Mohamed, a mother of six, fled Lower Shabelle due to water scarcity and conflict. She has lived in the Da’ and Danyar camp for three years and seven months. She shared how the ambulance helped her:

“I used the ambulance three times. The first time I was taken to MCH to give birth safely and returned home. One night, my child suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea, and we were taken to the hospital and returned. The third time I used it, I safely delivered my child and returned home. But now, since the ambulance has broken down, we face great hardship.”

Hodan Yuusuf, a mother of five, also fled Lower Shabelle due to water scarcity and conflict. She has been displaced for more than seven years. She described the difficulties she faced when the ambulance broke down:

“I was taken by the ambulance twice. The first time, it operated smoothly, and I was safely delivered to MCH. But with my last child, the ambulance was not working. I faced challenges and had to rely on a traditional midwife nearby, walking along the road to give birth. There is no pain worse than walking while in labour.”

The displaced families in the Da’ and Danyar camp demonstrated solidarity, cooperation, and ingenuity when they collectively raised funds to acquire the ambulance.

However, today, the ambulance has broken down, returning the community to the dangerous conditions they faced before. Many mothers are forced to endure labour and illness without emergency assistance, while children and patients face life-threatening risks.