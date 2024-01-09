Said Abdullahi Deni Secures Re-Election: Puntland, Somalia

In a momentous electoral showdown, Said Abdullahi Deni emerged victorious in Puntland, Somalia, securing his re-election as the President of the region. The election, which drew significant attention, saw Deni obtaining an impressive 45 votes out of a total of 66, underscoring strong support from the legislative body.

Deni’s closest contender, Dr Guled Salah Barre, garnered 21 votes, highlighting the decisive margin by which Deni clinched the presidency. The competitive field consisted of 10 candidates, including prominent figures like former Somalia minister Abshir Jama Haruse and Ahmed Isse Awad, a former Foreign minister in the government of ex-president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

This electoral process marked a departure from the norm, as Puntland conducted its first direct polls during local council elections in May. The shift from a clan-based ballot system to direct voting is hailed as a historic move, bringing a more inclusive and transparent approach to the election process.

Puntland, the oldest federal member state in Somalia established on August 1, 1998, has been a focal point in the country’s political landscape. The election showcased a vibrant democratic process, emphasizing Puntland’s commitment to evolving governance structures.

Villa Somalia, the seat of the Federal Government of Somalia in Mogadishu, extended warm congratulations to President Deni for his re-election. Deni’s leadership has gained recognition not only within Puntland but also from the central government, further solidifying the regional and national ties.

As Somalia grapples with political dynamics and strives for stability, Puntland’s direct polls and Deni’s re-election provide a noteworthy example of democratic evolution within the complex political landscape of the Horn of Africa. Deni’s victory signifies a renewed mandate and trust bestowed upon him by the people of Puntland as he leads the region into the future.

SBC News Desk