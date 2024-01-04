Puntland Parliament Elects New Chair and Deputies

Today in Garowe, the Puntland House of Representatives made important decisions as they elected leaders. MP Abdirisak Ahmed Said Farah is now the Chairman, winning in a competition that included former Chair Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril and MPs Mohamed Farah Mohamed (Gabyow),and Mursal Mohamed Abdi.

For the positions of 1st and 2nd Deputy Speakers, contested by ten council members, MP Mohamed Bari Shire emerged as the 1st Deputy Speaker, and Mohamed Mohamud Isse (Awoowe) secured the 2nd Deputy Speaker role.

The spotlight now turns to the upcoming election for President and Deputy President, scheduled to take place on January 8. the recently elected parliamentary leaders are poised to shape the region’s political landscape in the days ahead.