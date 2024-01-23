Explosion Shakes Bosaso: Fatalities and Injuries Reported

A powerful explosion rocked a popular tea and khat venue in Bosaso, resulting in multiple casualties. The victims, including both soldiers and civilians, suffered approximately four fatalities, while an additional 16 individuals sustained injuries.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack on Puntland forces, openly declaring their involvement on their official website. The wounded have been swiftly transported to medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Recent nights in Bosaso have been marred by a series of explosions targeting local businesses, prompting security agencies to issue warnings. Despite these alerts, no arrests have been made in connection to these incidents, contributing to heightened tension in the city.

Local authorities are actively investigating the situation, and residents are urged to remain vigilant as efforts are underway to ensure the safety and security of the community.

SBC News Desk