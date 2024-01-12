Emergency IGAD Summit Tackles Soaring Somalia-Ethiopia Strife

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti has announced an Extraordinary IGAD Summit, scheduled for January 18, 2024, in Uganda. The summit, convened by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Chair of IGAD, will focus on two pressing issues – the ongoing situation between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the situation in the Republic of Sudan.

The summit gains significance as it seeks to address the escalating tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia. President Guelleh emphasizes the need for diplomatic solutions and urgent discussions to de-escalate the situation. President Yoweri Museveni has graciously agreed to host the event.

Official invitations will be dispatched to IGAD Member States, the African Union, and international partners through diplomatic channels. The Ministry urges the IGAD Secretariat to coordinate with member states for attendance and collaborate with Ugandan authorities for the successful organization of the summit.