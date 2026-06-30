Baidoa Women Entrepreneurs: What You Need to Know About Their Growing Economic Role

Women entrepreneurs in the city of Baidoa have increasingly become the backbone of the local economy. Through a wide range of small businesses, these women play a visible role in supporting their families while also contributing to the economic growth of their communities.

Habibo Abdullahi is one of the women leading this change. For more than 30 years, she has been selling locally produced crops to provide for her family. She says her business income is the primary source of livelihood for those who depend on her.

“I support children I gave birth to as well as those born to my son. They rely on me for their education I pay for both Quranic and formal schooling. I have also managed to build a home for my family,” Habibo said.

Another trader, Zeynab Musamil, sells vegetables in Baidoa’s main market. She explained how she balances raising her children with running her business, noting that working has protected her from many hardships linked to staying idle at home.

“I trade while sitting right here at the market. Instead of staying at home and facing difficulties, I come out to work. I bring my children with me to the market, and when the work is done, we all return home together. I always advise other women to work and be independent,” Zeynab said.

Gacalo Adan also shared how access to financial support helped her expand her small shop. She said customer demand motivated her to grow her business beyond its original size.

“I started with a small shop, but people kept asking for items I didn’t have. That pushed me to think about expanding. When I heard about the financing program, I applied and was warmly received. Today, my shop stocks products that were not available before,” she explained.

Abdinur Mohamed, the manager of Hogaan Microfinance, highlighted the company’s role in supporting women entrepreneurs in Baidoa.

“Our programs are designed especially for women, particularly those who have learned vocational skills. Through a project we call Siraad, we first provide training in areas such as food processing, tailoring, and other skills. After that, we supply them with the equipment they need to start working,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ruqiyo Sheikh Abdullahi, the chairperson of the South West Women Entrepreneurs Association, pointed out the major challenges facing women in business.

“One of the biggest challenges is poor connectivity between areas and insecurity on the roads. Sometimes women traders cannot reach other locations due to security concerns or lack of support for travel,” she said.

Despite economic, security, and social challenges, women entrepreneurs in Baidoa continue to pursue their ambitions. Their small businesses have become vital sources of income for many families and now play an important role in the city’s overall development.

Written by Hawo Nor