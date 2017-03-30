KEY FINDINGS
A.Existence of Board – NUFJO has established a board in 2012 – however the board is non-existent at the moment. Participants confirmed that apart from the NUFJO chair who was present in the Focus group discussion, the remaining board members weren’t present in the region and thus NUFJO do not have an operating board. With that NUFJO will seek to reorganize their members and call for a General Assembly that will elect the vacant positions.Participants of the FGD agreed on the need to elect new members.
B. NUFJO’s Overall Strategy/Mission:
Strategy/ Vision/Mission/Values; NUFJO’s Mission reads -Empower woman to be self-reliance in protecting their rights, promote equality to opportunity, fair treatment to all and participate in the decision making and the implementation of all issues that affects their lives through awareness, dialogue, women media programs and role modeling.
However, NUFJO in practice has no strategy or influence over day-to-day and has got a little shared understanding amongst it’s members.
C.Organisational chart; Organisational chart is incomplete and outdated; no analysis.
D. Administrative procedures; No formal procedures the fact that the abscense of the board members and little knowledge of the NUFJO members on organisational management is a major contributer of the problem.
____________________________________________________