At least 10 people have been killed in Rio de Janeiro after a mudslide in the Niteroi area outside the city’s downtown on Saturday, officials said.

The mudslide was caused by heavy downpours, Rio’s civil defence department head told local media.

The Rio fire department said the dead included a three-year-old boy, two elderly women and a middle-aged man. It did not give any more information about the victims.

According to rescuers, nine homes and a local business were affected by the landslide after days of heavy rain. Eleven people have been rescued from the rubble, including a baby, while at least four people are still missing.

Pastor Pedro Paulo dos Santos called the scene in the Boa Esperanca neighbourhood “a scene of desperation, of crying”.

Emergency workers were notified of the landslide at just after 06:00 GMT.

Landslides are common in Rio de Janeiro. Many residents live in hilly areas of the state, often building homes without authorisation

Source Aljazeera .com

Like this: Like Loading...